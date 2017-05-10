BRIEF-Syneron Candela announces end of go-shop period

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Syneron Medical Ltd:
* Syneron Candela announces end of go-shop period
* Syneron says with barclays help, engaged in active and extensive solicitation of 59 potential bidders, during go-shop period
* Syneron says this resulted in two potential bidders each negotiating and entering into confidentiality agreement with Syneron Candela
* Syneron Candela did not receive any alternative acquisition proposals during "go-shop" period
* Syneron says the two parties who entered into confidentiality agreements subsequently confirmed they were not interested in a deal
* Syneron says deal is expected to be completed during Q3 of 2017, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit