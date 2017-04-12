版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Syngenta: China's OK for takeover by ChemChina comes with no conditions

April 12 Syngenta Ag

* Syngenta says China's approval for takeover by ChemChina comes with no conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐