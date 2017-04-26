版本:
BRIEF-Synlait Milk says Synlait Lactoferrin receives U.S. FDA GRAS notice

April 27 Synlait Milk Ltd-

* Synlait Lactoferrin receives U.S. FDA GRAS notice

* Has been given green light to export its Lactoferrin to United States for use in infant formula and toddler formula Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
