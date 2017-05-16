BRIEF-Synlogic and Mirna therapeutics agree to merger

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 Mirna Therapeutics Inc
* Synlogic and Mirna Therapeutics agree to merger
* Mirna Therapeutics Inc says first clinical trial for lead Synlogic product candidate anticipated to start mid-2017
* Says Synlogic closes $42 million of series C preferred stock financing by leading biotechnology investors
* Mirna Therapeutics Inc - combined company well-capitalized with approximately $82 million in cash expected at closing from merger and series C
* Mirna Therapeutics Inc - following merger, current Synlogic shareholders are expected to own approximately 83 percent of combined company
* Says by mid-2017, Synlogic plans to initiate a phase 1 healthy volunteers study for its lead candidate, SYNB1020
* Mirna Therapeutics Inc - transaction has been approved by board of directors of both companies
* Mirna Therapeutics Inc - Synlogic will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirna in an all-stock transaction
* Mirna Therapeutics Inc - following merger, Jose Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos, Synlogic's chief executive officer will become chief executive officer of merged company
* Says following merger, current Mirna stockholders will own approximately 17 percent of combined company
* Mirna Therapeutics Inc - merged company will continue under Synlogic name
* Mirna Therapeutics Inc - following merger, board will be comprised of seven directors, including two directors currently serving on Mirna's board
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.