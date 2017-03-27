版本:
BRIEF-Synnex Corp reports Q1 diluted EPS of $1.54

March 27 Synnex Corp :

* Synnex Corporation reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $3.52 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.48 billion

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.70 to $1.78

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $1.44 to $1.52

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $3.57 billion to $3.77 billion

* Qtrly diluted EPS $1.54

* Qtrly non-gaap diluted EPS $1.82

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.74, revenue view $3.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
