BRIEF-Synnex Corp reports Q1 diluted EPS of $1.54

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures
March 27 Synnex Corp :
* Synnex Corporation reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $3.52 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.48 billion
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.70 to $1.78
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $1.44 to $1.52
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $3.57 billion to $3.77 billion
* Qtrly diluted EPS $1.54
* Qtrly non-gaap diluted EPS $1.82
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.74, revenue view $3.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results