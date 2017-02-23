版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 22:23 BJT

BRIEF-Synopsys initiates $100 mln accelerated share repurchase agreement

Feb 23 Synopsys Inc:

* Synopsys initiates $100 million accelerated share repurchase agreement

* Synopsys inc says repurchase agreement is in addition to december 2016 $100 million asr that was settled on february 16, 2017

* Synopsys inc - will receive an aggregate initial share delivery of approximately 1.12 million shares, with remainder to be settled on or before may 17, 2017

* Synopsys inc - accelerated share repurchase agreement with wells fargo bank na Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐