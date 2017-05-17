BRIEF-Synopsys reports Q2 EPS $0.34

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
May 17 Synopsys Inc
* Synopsys posts financial results for second quarter fiscal year 2017
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.88
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.34
* Q2 revenue $680.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $672.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.69 to $0.78
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $685 million to $700 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $637.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY17 revenue $2.650 billion - $2.670 billion
* Sees FY non-GAAP earnings per share $3.24 - $3.29
* Sees FY17 GAAP earnings per share: $1.84 - $1.97
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.25, revenue view $2.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.