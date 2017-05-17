版本:
2017年 5月 18日 星期四 04:13 BJT

BRIEF-Synopsys reports Q2 EPS $0.34

May 17 Synopsys Inc

* Synopsys posts financial results for second quarter fiscal year 2017

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.88

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 revenue $680.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $672.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.69 to $0.78

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $685 million to $700 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $637.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY17 revenue $2.650 billion - $2.670 billion

* Sees FY non-GAAP earnings per share $3.24 - $3.29

* Sees FY17 GAAP earnings per share: $1.84 - $1.97

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.25, revenue view $2.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
