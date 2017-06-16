版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五

BRIEF-Synopsys says replenished its existing stock repurchase authorization

June 16 Synopsys Inc:

* Says replenished its existing stock repurchase authorization back to $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
