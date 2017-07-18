FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 小时内
BRIEF-Synovus announces Q2 earnings per share $0.60
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
深度分析
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
国际财经
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 上午11点01分 / 20 小时内

BRIEF-Synovus announces Q2 earnings per share $0.60

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Synovus Financial Corp:

* Synovus announces earnings for the second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 revenue rose 10.5 percent to $319.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Synovus financial corp says common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.02pct at June 30, 2017 compared to 9.86pct at March 31, 2017

* Synovus financial corp - qtrly ‍net interest margin was 3.51pct, up 9 basis points from previous quarter and up 24 basis points from Q2 2016​

* Synovus Financial Corp says tier 1 capital ratio was 10.36% at June 30, 2017 compared to 10.18pct at March 31, 2017

* Synovus Financial Corp qtrly net interest income was $251.1 million, up $11.2 million or 4.7pct from previous quarter and 13.4pct from Q2 2016

* Synovus Financial Corp - tangible common equity ratio was 9.15pct at June 30, 2017 compared to 9.04pct at March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below