BRIEF-Syntel names Rakesh Khanna CEO and president

July 18 (Reuters) - Syntel Inc:

* Syntel names Rakesh Khanna CEO and president

* Syntel Inc - board of directors has appointed Rakesh Khanna to post of Chief Executive Officer and president of company, effective immediately

* Syntel Inc - Khanna has also been elected to company's board of directors

* Syntel Inc - Khanna held position of interim CEO and president since November 3, 2016, and previously served as company's Chief Operating Officer