FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Syntel Q2 earnings per share $0.44
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 下午1点05分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Syntel Q2 earnings per share $0.44

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Syntel Inc:

* Syntel reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 revenue $226.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.62 to $1.77

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $865 million to $900 million

* Syntel - board authorized stock repurchase plan under which company may repurchase shares of common stock with a total value not to exceed $60 million

* Syntel Inc - stock repurchase plan is effective on july 25, 2017 and is authorized to continue through December 31, 2018

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $872.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below