2017年 3月 14日

BRIEF-Syntonic says Verizon Wireless has licensed Co’s platform technologies

March 14 Syntonic Ltd:

* Asx alert-verizon licenses syntonic platform technologies-syt.ax

* Syntonic licenses Freeway SDK™ to Verizon Wireless for use in sponsored data applications with revenue guarantees starting this quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
