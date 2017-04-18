版本:
BRIEF-Synutra International says ISS, Glass Lewis & Co Llc, Egan-Jones proxy services recommended co's stockholders vote "for" proposed going private transaction

April 18 Synutra International Inc

* Synutra International says ISS, Glass Lewis & Co Llc, Egan-Jones proxy services recommended co's stockholders vote "for" proposed going private transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
