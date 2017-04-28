版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五

BRIEF-Synutra International says stockholders voted in favor of Beams Power Investment Ltd merger

April 28 Synutra International Inc

* Synutra International - about 59.7 pct of shares of stock outstanding held by unaffiliated stockholders voted in favor of proposal to adopt merger agreement

* Synutra International Inc - parties currently expect to complete merger in May 2017

* Synutra International - stockholders voted in favor of proposal to adopt previously announced agreement, plan of merger of Beams Power Investment Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
