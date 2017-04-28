BRIEF-Synutra International says stockholders voted in favor of Beams Power Investment Ltd merger

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008
April 28 Synutra International Inc
* Synutra International - about 59.7 pct of shares of stock outstanding held by unaffiliated stockholders voted in favor of proposal to adopt merger agreement
* Synutra International Inc - parties currently expect to complete merger in May 2017
* Synutra International - stockholders voted in favor of proposal to adopt previously announced agreement, plan of merger of Beams Power Investment Limited
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei