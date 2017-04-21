版本:
BRIEF-Syros announces $35 mln private placement

April 21 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Syros announces $35 million private placement

* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc - private placement of 2.6 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $13.50 per share

* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc- net proceeds from offering expected to advance research and development programs, including clinical development of SY-1425 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
