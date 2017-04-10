版本:
BRIEF-Syros announces FDA acceptance of IND to advance SY-1365

April 10 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Syros announces FDA acceptance of IND to advance SY-1365, its first-in-class selective CDK7 inhibitor, into phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors

* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc - company on track to initiate study in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
