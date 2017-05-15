版本:
BRIEF-Syros announces first patient dosed in phase 1 clinical trial of SY-1365

May 15 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Syros announces first patient dosed in phase 1 clinical trial of SY-1365, its first-in-class selective CDK7 inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
