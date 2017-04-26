版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-Syros closes $35 mln private financing

April 26 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Syros closes $35 million private financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
