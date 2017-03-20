BRIEF-Syros Pharmaceuticals Q4 loss per share $0.47

UK delays Euribor trial to 2018
LONDON, May 24 A London trial of six former Deutsche Bank and Barclays traders, charged with manipulating benchmark Euribor interest rates, has been delayed until next year.
March 20 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Syros reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and highlights key accomplishments and upcoming milestones
* Q4 loss per share $0.47
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc -on track to report initial clinical data on sy-1425 in fall 2017
* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc -on track to initiate phase 1 clinical trial of sy-1365 in transcriptionally driven solid tumors in Q2 of 2017
* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc- expects that its cash-based operating expenses on a non-gaap basis will be approximately $50 million for fiscal year 2017
* Syros Pharmaceuticals-expects current cash and balance will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into mid-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl and other over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Says starting today, it's introducing redesigned Trending Results page; Users will be able to see new results page on iPhone in U.S. - blog