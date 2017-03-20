BRIEF-Syros Pharmaceuticals Q4 loss per share $0.47

March 20 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Syros reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and highlights key accomplishments and upcoming milestones

* Q4 loss per share $0.47

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc -on track to report initial clinical data on sy-1425 in fall 2017

* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc -on track to initiate phase 1 clinical trial of sy-1365 in transcriptionally driven solid tumors in Q2 of 2017

* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc- expects that its cash-based operating expenses on a non-gaap basis will be approximately $50 million for fiscal year 2017

* Syros Pharmaceuticals-expects current cash and balance will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into mid-2018