BRIEF-Sysco reports Q3 earnings per share $0.44

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Sysco Corp:
* Qtrly sales increased 12.7pct to $13.5 billion
* Sysco reports third quarter earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.51
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $13.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.