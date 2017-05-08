版本:
BRIEF-Sysco reports Q3 earnings per share $0.44

May 8 Sysco Corp:

* Qtrly sales increased 12.7pct to $13.5 billion

* Sysco reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $13.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
