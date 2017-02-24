版本:
BRIEF-Sysco sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.33per share

Feb 24 Sysco Corp:

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.33per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
