2017年 3月 1日

BRIEF-Sysorex announces favorable decision from Nasdaq hearings panel

Feb 28 Sysorex Global

* Sysorex announces favorable decision from the Nasdaq hearings panel

* Sysorex Global says effects reverse stock split and name change to Inpixon

* Sysorex Global - Nasdaq hearings panel has granted co's request for continued listing on Nasdaq Capital Market, subject to certain conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
