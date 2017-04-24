BRIEF-T-Mobile reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.80

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 24
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 T-mobile Us Inc:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.80
* Q1 revenue $9.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.67 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - qtrly $7.3 billion service revenue, up 11 pct
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - 1.1 million customer net additions in Q1
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - guidance range for branded postpaid net additions increased to 2.8 to 3.5 million from 2.4 to 3.4 million for 2017
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - maintaining adjusted EBITDA target of $10.4 to $10.8 billion for 2017
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc says maintaining guidance of $4.8 to $5.1 billion of cash capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest for 2017
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - qtrly branded postpaid phone churn of 1.18pct - down 15 BPS YOY and 10 BPS QOQ
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc says branded prepaid ARPU was $38.53 in Q1 2017, up 2.5pct from q1 2016
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc says branded postpaid phone average revenue per user (ARPU) was $47.53 in Q1 2017, up 2.9pct from Q1 2016
* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - excluding items, Q1 EPS increased by $0.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was reopened late on Tuesday night after it was shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight after flames were spotted coming from one of the jet's engines.