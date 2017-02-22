版本:
BRIEF-T-Mobile says now deploying LTE-U technology in LTE network

Feb 22 T-Mobile US Inc:

* Now deploying LTE-U technology in LTE network, following FCC certification of equipment from strategic partners Ericsson and Nokia Source text: (t-mo.co/2mcF219) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
