BRIEF-T-Mobile signed an agreement for new Red Dirt wind project in Oklahoma

April 18 T-Mobile US Inc

* T-Mobile US Inc - signed a long-term agreement for up to 160 MW from new Red Dirt wind project in Oklahoma

* T-Mobile US Inc - construction of Red Dirt wind project is scheduled to be completed by end of 2017

* T-Mobile US Inc - 300 MW red dirt wind project is owned and will be operated by Enel Green Power North America Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
