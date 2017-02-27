版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 22:51 BJT

BRIEF-T-Mobile U.S. says T-mobile customers with 2 voice lines can get additional line for free

Feb 27 T-mobile Us Inc:

* Says every T-mobile customer with at least 2 voice lines can get additional line for free after bill credits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
