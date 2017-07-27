FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 小时内
BRIEF-T-Mobile US says unit amended terms of its $2 bln secured term loan due Jan 2024 - SEC Filing​
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
2017年7月27日 / 晚上9点08分

BRIEF-T-Mobile US says unit amended terms of its $2 bln secured term loan due Jan 2024 - SEC Filing​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc

* T-Mobile US Inc- ‍On July 25, subsidiary amended terms of its $2 billion secured term loan due January 2024 - SEC Filing​

* T-Mobile US Inc- ‍TMUSA was not required to pay any amendment fees or other consideration to dt in connection with repricing of 2024 term loan​

* T-Mobile - Reduction of applicable margin on term loan expected to result in aggregate yearly interest savings of $5 million over remaining life of loan Source text: [bit.ly/2tH86kY] Further company coverage:

