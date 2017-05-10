版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 02:14 BJT

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Associates reports 10.2 pct passive stake in Athenahealth Inc - SEC filing

May 10 T. Rowe Price Associates Inc:

* T. Rowe Price Associates Inc discloses 10.2 percent passive stake in Athenahealth Inc as of April 30, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2r2syM6) Further company coverage:
