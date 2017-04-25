BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Group posts Q1 adj. earnings $1.18/shr

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 T. Rowe Price Group Inc
* T. Rowe Price Group reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.54 including items
* Q1 revenue $1.1 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* T. Rowe Price Group Inc - assets under management increased $50.8 billion in Q1 of 2017 to $861.6 billion at March 31, 2017
* T. Rowe Price - investment advisory revenues,Q1 2017 from T. Rowe Price mutual funds distributed in U.S. $715.8 million, up 13.2 pct, from comparable 2016 quarter
* T. Rowe Price Group Inc - average U.S. Mutual fund assets under management in Q1 of 2017 increased 15.2 pct from average in Q1 of 2016 to $536.5 billion
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 1.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.