2017年7月25日 / 下午1点16分 / 17 小时前

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price reports Q2 earnings per share $1.50 including items

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price Group Inc:

* T. Rowe Price Group reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.50 including items

* Q2 revenue $1.2 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says assets under management increased $42.0 billion in Q2 of 2017 to $903.6 billion at June 30, 2017

* Says expects capital expenditures for 2017 to be up to $200 million

* Quarter-end total assets under management $903.6 billion versus $861.6 billion as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

