BRIEF-T2 Biosystems names Darlene Deptula-Hicks as CFO

May 1 T2 Biosystems Inc:
* T2 Biosystems names Darlene Deptula-Hicks as chief financial officer
* Deptula-Hicks was most recently CFO and senior vice president at Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc
* T2 Biosystems Inc - Deptula-Hicks was most recently CFO and senior vice president at Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt