BRIEF-T2 Biosystems names Darlene Deptula-Hicks as CFO

May 1 T2 Biosystems Inc:

* T2 Biosystems names Darlene Deptula-Hicks as chief financial officer

* Deptula-Hicks was most recently CFO and senior vice president at Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc

