BRIEF-T2 Biosystems reports qtrly loss per share of $0.48

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 T2 Biosystems Inc:
* T2 biosystems reports first quarter 2017 results and corporate update
* Sees Q2 research revenue to be below $100,000
* Q1 loss per share $0.48
* Q1 revenue $941,000
* Q1 revenue view $2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company anticipates total operating expenses for Q2 of 2017 to be between $12.3 million and $12.9 million
* Company anticipates continued growth of product revenue in Q2 of 2017 from an increase in T2Candida panel sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.