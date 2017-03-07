BRIEF-Taaleri aims to launch wind power projects valued in the US and Canada

BRIEF-GM to cut jobs in international HQ in Singapore
* Gm to reduce staff of 180 people at international operations, based in singapore, to about 50 by end of year, according to person familiar with matter Further company coverage:
March 7 Taaleri Oyj:
* Aims to launch wind power projects valued at approximately $600 million in the USA and Canada. Source text for Eikon:
May 24 General Motors Co will slash headcount in its international headquarters in Singapore as part of its efforts to reduce exposure to unprofitable and unpromising markets.
VANCOUVER, May 24 Canadian miner Teck Resources does not expect a material impact on production at its Highland Valley copper unit because of unusual spring weather earlier in May, a spokesman said on Wednesday.