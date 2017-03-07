版本:
2017年 3月 7日

BRIEF-Taaleri aims to launch wind power projects valued in the US and Canada

March 7 Taaleri Oyj:

* Aims to launch wind power projects valued at approximately $600 million in the USA and Canada. Source text for Eikon:

