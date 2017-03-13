BRIEF-Tabula Rasa Healthcare sees fy 2017 revenue $116 mln to $118 mln

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc
* Tabula rasa healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 loss per share $0.39
* Q4 revenue $27.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $25 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $116 million to $118 million
* Tabula rasa healthcare inc - there are no debt extinguishment charges anticipated in 2017
* Tabula rasa healthcare inc - net income (loss) is expected to be in range of a net loss of $0.5 million to net income of $0.9 million in 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $116.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit