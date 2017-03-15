版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 22:53 BJT

BRIEF-Tac Capital LLC releases open letter to board of directors of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group,

March 15 Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc:

* Tac Capital LLC releases open letter to board of directors of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc.

* Call on Bravo Brio Restaurant board of directors to "provide greater transparency regarding exploration of strategic alternatives" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
