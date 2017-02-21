版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 00:53 BJT

BRIEF-Tag Oil announces upsize of short-form prospectus offering

Feb 21 Tag Oil Ltd

* Tag Oil announces upsize of short-form prospectus offering

* In connection with increased size of offering, previously announced over-allotment option granted to agents has been removed from offering

* Has increased size of previously announced short form prospectus offering to up to 23.1 million units of company at a price per unit of C$0.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐