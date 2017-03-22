版本:
BRIEF-Tag Oil provides update on operations in Taranaki basin, New Zealand

March 22 Tag Oil Ltd-

* Tag Oil provides update on operations in the Taranaki basin of New Zealand

* A planned 10-day shutdown of Tag's main Cheal processing facility is planned to commence on April 1

* During shutdown, routine maintenance will be performed on plant and production operations at cheal will be suspended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
