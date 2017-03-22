BRIEF-Tag Oil provides update on operations in Taranaki basin, New Zealand

BRIEF-Allianz, Capital One invest tax equity in Broadview wind farm
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm
March 22 Tag Oil Ltd-
* Tag Oil provides update on operations in the Taranaki basin of New Zealand
* A planned 10-day shutdown of Tag's main Cheal processing facility is planned to commence on April 1
* During shutdown, routine maintenance will be performed on plant and production operations at cheal will be suspended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, May 24 London copper fell on Wednesday after credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded China due to its massive debt, with muted trade expected ahead of the release later in the session of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting. "After a set of less-than-positive U.S. data, a debt (agency) downgrading China, Noble struggling ... and the banks reporting a 29-percent drop in commodities revenue, th
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2