BRIEF-Tag Oil says ERC'S 2P reserves estimates at March 31, were 4,143 mboe

June 20 Tag Oil Ltd:

* Tag Oil Ltd - ERC'S 2P reserves estimates at March 31, 2017, were 4,143 mboe compared to 3,619 mboe 2P reserves reported by Tag Oil at March 31, 2016

* Tag Oil Ltd - an approximate 12% decrease due to 438 mboe produced over 12-month period in fiscal year 2017

* Tag Oil Ltd - Cheal-E5 well is back on production, and Tag Oil has development plans to bring Cheal-E2 and E6 wells back on line in near term

* Tag Oil Ltd - an approximate 27% increase in annual reserves revisions of 962 mboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: