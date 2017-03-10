版本:
BRIEF-Tahoe says Q4 revenue $784.5 mln

March 9 Tahoe Resources Inc

* Tahoe achieves record production and cash flow per share in 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q4 earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $784.5 million

* Q4 revenue view $230.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tahoe Resources - new three-year guidance includes gold production growth to over 500 thousand ounces in 2019

* Quarterly gold production of 119.9 thousand ounces in Q4 2016, with silver production totaling 4.8 million ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
