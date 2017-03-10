BRIEF-Tahoe says Q4 revenue $784.5 mln

BRIEF-Jeld-Wen Holding Inc announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock
* JELD-WEN holding Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock
March 9 Tahoe Resources Inc
* Tahoe achieves record production and cash flow per share in 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 earnings per share $0.00
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $784.5 million
* Q4 revenue view $230.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tahoe Resources - new three-year guidance includes gold production growth to over 500 thousand ounces in 2019
* Quarterly gold production of 119.9 thousand ounces in Q4 2016, with silver production totaling 4.8 million ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Brown-Forman Corp, the maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey, said on Wednesday it was not for sale, following a media report that Corona beer maker Constellation Brands had offered to buy the company.
* Shares up 3.6 pct in extended trading (Adds forecast, updates shares)