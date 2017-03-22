版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Tailored Brands promotes Bruce Thorn to president and chief operating officer

March 22 Tailored Brands Inc

* Tailored brands promotes bruce thorn to president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
