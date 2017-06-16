版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 19:07 BJT

BRIEF-Tailored Brands sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share

June 16 Tailored Brands Inc

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.18per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
