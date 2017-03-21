版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 17:00 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan approves UMC's 28nm technology transfer to Xiamen subsidiary for up to $200 mln

March 21 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says Taiwan's investment commission approves 28nm technology transfer to Xiamen subsidiary

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐