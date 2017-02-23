版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will begin to make 5-nanometer chips in small quantities in H1 2019 - Nikkei

Feb 23 Source: Nikkei

* Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd will begin to make 5-nanometer chips in small quantities in the first half of 2019 - Nikkei

* Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing expects capital expenditure of $10 billion this year; research and development spend to increase over 15 percent in 2017 from a year ago -Nikkei Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2luCAVE] Further company coverage:
