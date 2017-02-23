BRIEF-Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will begin to make 5-nanometer chips in small quantities in H1 2019 - Nikkei

BRIEF-Summit Materials prices $300 million of senior notes
* Summit materials announces pricing of $300 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2025
Feb 23 Source: Nikkei
* Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd will begin to make 5-nanometer chips in small quantities in the first half of 2019 - Nikkei
* Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing expects capital expenditure of $10 billion this year; research and development spend to increase over 15 percent in 2017 from a year ago -Nikkei Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2luCAVE] Further company coverage:
* Pure storage announces first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
* Amerco qtrly total revenues $708.8 million versus $683 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: