BRIEF-Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will begin to make 5-nanometer chips in small quantities in H1 2019 - Nikkei

Feb 23 Source: Nikkei

* Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd will begin to make 5-nanometer chips in small quantities in the first half of 2019 - Nikkei

* Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing expects capital expenditure of $10 billion this year; research and development spend to increase over 15 percent in 2017 from a year ago -Nikkei