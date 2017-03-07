版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's ASE acquires machinery equipment from Besi Switzerland

March 7 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc

* Says acquires machinery equipment from Besi Switzerland worth T$506.4 million ($16.38 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.9140 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
