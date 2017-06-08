版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$506 mln

June 8 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$506 million ($16.82 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.0870 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
