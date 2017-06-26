BRIEF-Takata and Key Safety Systems reach agreement regarding sale of substantially all of Takata's assets

June 26 Takata Corp:
* Takata corp says kss intends to establish an asia regional
headquarters in tokyo, which should create new jobs in japan
* Takata corporation and key safety systems reach agreement
in principle regarding sale of substantially all of takata’s
assets
* Takata corp says proceeds from sale will be used to meet
requirements of plea agreement with u.s. Department of justice
* Takata corp says expected that proceedings under civil
rehabilitation act in japan and chapter 11 process in u.s. Will
be completed in q1 of 2018
* Takata corp says kss plans to retain substantially all of
takata's employees across world on comparable employment terms
as currently provided
* Takata corp says kss plans to continue to support and
utilize takata's presence in japan, and does not intend to shut
down any of takata's manufacturing facilities there
* Takata corp says takata and kss are working toward
finalizing a definitive agreement in coming weeks, with an
expected transaction close in q1 of 2018
* Takata corp says for sale of substantially all of takata's
global assets and operations to kss for an aggregate purchase
price of approximately ¥175 billion ($1.588 billion)
* Takata corp says tkjp has obtained a commitment for up to
a ¥25 billion revolving credit facility dip financing to be
provided by sumitomo mitsui banking corporation
* Takata corp says civil rehabilitation proceedings should
have no effect on ability of drivers to get replacements for
recalled takata airbag inflators free of charge
