2017年 6月 26日

BRIEF-Takata has 1.7 trln yen in liabilities - Jiji, citing Tokyo Shoko Research estimate

June 26 Takata Corp has 1.7 trillion yen ($15.27 billion) in liabilities - Jiji, citing Tokyo Shoko Research estimate

