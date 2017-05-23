BRIEF-Take Two Interactive Software reports Q4 earnings $0.89 per share

May 23 Take Two Interactive Software Inc
:
* Q4 net revenue $571.6 million, up 52 percent
* Q4 earnings per share $0.89
* Q4 total bookings $370.6 million, up 14 percent
* Sees Q1 net revenue $390 million to $440 million
* Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.65 to $0.75
* Sees Q1 net sales (operational metric) $240 million to
$290 million
* Sees FY 2018 net revenue $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion
* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $4.35 to $4.65
* Take two interactive software inc - sees fy 2018 net sales
(operational metric) $1.42 billion to $1.52 billion
* Starting with financial outlook for Q1, co will replace
bookings with net sales as an operational metric
* In 2019, expect to deliver net sales, net cash from
operating activities in excess of $2.5 billion, $700 million,
respectively
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: