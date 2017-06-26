BRIEF-Takeda and Seattle Genetics announce positive results from phase 3 ECHELON-1 clinical trial

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 Seattle Genetics Inc
* Takeda and Seattle Genetics announce positive results from phase 3 ECHELON-1 clinical trial evaluating Adcetris in frontline advanced hodgkin lymphoma
* Says interim analysis of overall survival, key secondary endpoint, also trended in favor of Adcetris+AVD arm
* Says safety profile of Adcetris+AVD in trial was consistent with that known for single-agent components of regimen
* Says there was an increased incidence of febrile neutropenia and peripheral neuropathy in the Adcetris+AVD arm
* Takeda and Seattle Genetics plan to submit trial results to regulatory authorities for approval in respective territories
* phase 3 clinical trial met primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in modified progression-free survival versus control arm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)