BRIEF-Takeda announces FDA accelerated approval of ALUNBRIG

April 28 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* Takeda announces FDA accelerated approval of ALUNBRIG(brigatinib)

* Says continued approval for ALK+ metastatic NSCLC indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial

* Says serious adverse reactions occurred in 38% of patients in 90 mg group and 40% of patients in 90→180 mg group

* Says fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.7% of patients

* Says the fatal adverse reactions consisted of pneumonia, sudden death, dyspnea, respiratory failure, pulmonary embolism, bacterial meningitis and urosepsis

* Says FDA approval of ALUNBRIG was primarily based on results from pivotal phase 2 alta trial of brigatinib in adults Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: