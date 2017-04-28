BRIEF-Takeda announces FDA accelerated approval of ALUNBRIG

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:
* Takeda announces FDA accelerated approval of ALUNBRIG(brigatinib)
* Says continued approval for ALK+ metastatic NSCLC indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial
* Says serious adverse reactions occurred in 38% of patients in 90 mg group and 40% of patients in 90→180 mg group
* Says fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.7% of patients
* Says the fatal adverse reactions consisted of pneumonia, sudden death, dyspnea, respiratory failure, pulmonary embolism, bacterial meningitis and urosepsis
* Says FDA approval of ALUNBRIG was primarily based on results from pivotal phase 2 alta trial of brigatinib in adults Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock